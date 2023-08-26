Fans are mourning the loss of Bob Barker after the longtime host of “The Price Is Right” died Saturday at age 99.

Upon news of Barker’s death, celebrities began taking to social media to pay tribute.

READ MORE: Bob Barker, Longtime Host Of ‘The Price Is Right’, Dead At 99

Current “Price Is Right” host Drew Carey, who took over the show after Barker’s retirement in 2007, honoured his predecessor via Twitter.

Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever.#RIPBobBarker

We love you ❤️ — ʎǝɹɐƆ ʍǝɹᗡ (@DrewFromTV) August 26, 2023

Adam Sandler, whose character was famously punched out by Barker in “Happy Gilmore”, also took to Twitter to describe him as “The man. The myth. The best.”

The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us! pic.twitter.com/hhZvYAQUK3 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) August 26, 2023

Among those honouring the late television personality and animal rights activist are “SNL” alum Rob Schneider, songwriter Diane Warren, actors Yvette Nicole Brown, Lou Diamond Phillips and Sheryl Lee Ralph, and others.

One of the nicest things I ever heard in showbusiness was Bob Barker saying, “I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sandler!”

This scene with them was and will always be absolutely hilarious!

God bless you, Bob https://t.co/5kKt0EM81x — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 26, 2023

Not as many people have seen THIS one with Bob Barker and Adam Sandler… https://t.co/ESinsRi4o8 — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 26, 2023

Bob Barker I have a feeling U were meet by an army of animal angels. Because U were their angel on earth. 🦛🦘🦔🦓🦒🦏🦌🐼🐺🐰🐭🐒🐐🐈🐅🐂🐨🐁🐘🐶❤️💔 pic.twitter.com/2cbKghyXMM — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) August 26, 2023

Was lucky enough to be Bob Barker’s neighbor for a while. Would often chat with him when he was walking his dogs. What a consummate gentleman and tireless advocate for animals. What an epic run you had, sir. #RIPLegend — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) August 26, 2023

Oh no! 💔 #SpayAndNeuter your pets in his honor. Bob Barker, former longtime host of 'The Price Is Right,' dead at 99 – CNN https://t.co/2FoxY5A43c — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 26, 2023

Bob Barker, Famed Game Show Host, Dies at 99 – The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/oS3lwbXOo7 — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) August 26, 2023

A friend once said we must cross a bridge to heaven guarded by every animal we had ever encountered… What a beautiful welcome Bob Barker is having today if that’s true. Wonderful neighbor for 4 decades, rest in peace. — RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) August 26, 2023

We watched Bob Barker all the time growing up, he the best there ever was! Remember the time ⁦@TheVannaWhite⁩ was asked to “Come on down!” on The Price Is Right? He was an American treasure. RIP Bob Barker🙏 pic.twitter.com/XQbFxDX1iY — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) August 26, 2023