Fans are mourning the loss of Bob Barker after the longtime host of “The Price Is Right” died Saturday at age 99.

Upon news of Barker’s death, celebrities began taking to social media to pay tribute.

Current “Price Is Right” host Drew Carey, who took over the show after Barker’s retirement in 2007, honoured his predecessor via Twitter.

Adam Sandler, whose character was famously punched out by Barker in “Happy Gilmore”, also took to Twitter to describe him as “The man. The myth. The best.”

Among those honouring the late television personality and animal rights activist are “SNL” alum Rob Schneider, songwriter Diane Warren, actors  Yvette Nicole Brown, Lou Diamond Phillips and Sheryl Lee Ralph, and others.