Kevin Costner’s divorce from estranged wife Christine Baumgartner continues to weave it way through the legal system.

Ahead of a court hearing slated for next week, in her latest court filing (obtained by People), Baumgartner issued a request for $175,057 per month in child support, an increase of $46K from the $129K she’s currently receiving each month.

According to that document, “forensics has determined that [Kevin’s] average cash ﬂow available for support for the two-year period of 2021 and 2022 was $19,248,467 per year ($1,604,039 per month). Based on this cash ﬂow, and a 50/50 parenting time share, the guideline child support, which is presumptively correct under California law, is $175,057 per month.”

In addition, “Christine brings this request in order to uphold these Family Law principles and to assure that the parties’ three minor children will continue to have the benefit of the lifestyle that has been made possible by Kevin’s substantial earnings and wealth.”

Meanwhile, Baumgartner is continuing to challenge the prenuptial agreement she signed prior to their wedding, particularly the “spousal support limitation,” which her lawyers claim was “unconscionable at the time of enforcement.” However, as People points out, challenging the prenup could threaten the $1.5 million payout the prenup guarantees in event of divorce.

In her filing, her attorney’s attached financial documents indicating that, at the time she signed the prenup, Costner’s net worth was just over $100 million.

However, a footnote in that document indicated that Costner’s wealth had grown significantly since then, stating that “although we have not completed formal discovery, we believe that Mr. Costner’s net worth is in excess of $400,000,000 and his own forensic determined that his 2022 cash available for support was in excess of $24,000,000.”

As lawyer Marilyn B. Chinitz told the outlet, Costner’s increased net worth shouldn’t have any impact on the terms of the prenup.

“Yes, there’s something fundamentally unfair about the fact that she doesn’t get much more and his assets have grown exponentially for whatever reason. But that’s the bargain you struck,” Chinitz explained.

However, she acknowledged that Baumgartner’s legal strategy could be effective.

“If she’s asking the court to award her more support, because the amount that is provided in the agreement is unconscionable — given the fact that her assets are going to be diminished as compared to his — the court can actually say yes, we’re going to sever that provision in the agreement,” she said. “And we’re going to look at the issue of support, how much you need, what would sustain your lifestyle somewhat consistent with the way you and your children have lived.”