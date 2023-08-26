Though Miley Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, have both paved famous music careers, their individual relationships to fame and success are “wildly different”, and the reason why makes Miley “emotional.”

In the “Jaded” singer’s new Hulu special “Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions)”, she explained how their different upbringings reflect how they each view and measure success.

“When I was born, my dad had the No. 1 country song [“Achy Breaky Heart”]. When I see the numbers, I just see the humans behind it enjoying the music, and I just see people in numbers. A number doesn’t change who I am,” Miley, 30, began to explain.

“My dad grew up the opposite of me,” she continued. “I grew up on a soundstage, like, in a house with a family that was super close and all lived under the same roof, and I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable, I think, in my relationships also. That’s something that my dad didn’t have.”

Miley, who’s seen people around her go from “having nothing to everything” — just like Billy Ray, 62, — noted how experiencing a drastic change like such can be a “really dangerous place.”

“I think that’s where me and my dad’s relationship to fame and success is wildly different,” Miley said. “Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me. When he feels special or important, it’s like healing a childhood wound, and I’ve always been made to feel like a star. It makes me emotional, so I think that’s the difference.”

Growing up, Miley accompanied her dad on tour and went on to duet with him throughout her own musical career amid her Disney days. The father-daughter duo teamed up numerous times on tracks like 2006’s “I Learned from You” and “Stand”, 2007’s “Ready, Set, Don’t Go”, and 2009’s “Butterfly Fly Away”.

“I do have a lot of great memories singing music with my dad and learning and watching his voice and the way that he’s using the instrument,” the Grammy nominee recalled before affirming her father’s talent.

“I will say that I feel vocally my dad was under-appreciated.”

Miley pays homage to her younger days in her new song, “Used To Be Young”.