Back in 2020, Martha Stewart posted a selfie she took while swimming in a pool.

The sexy photo, which the 82-year-old posted on Instagram, was immediately dubbed a “thirst trap” by her followers.

In a new interview with People, Stewart was asked whether she had any plans to share another thirst-trap photo this summer.

“Who knows?” she responded.

“I’m leaving in a couple of hours to go to Greenland, so I doubt I’m going to be doing any thirst traps there,” she continued.

“But, you never can tell,” she added. “Maybe there’ll be a polar bear in the background.”

As Stewart had previously told People, when she took that 2020 photo, her initial intention wasn’t to take a sexy selfie.

“I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it,” she said.

“It looked so good, so I posted it,” Stewart shared. “I didn’t know what a ‘thirst trap’ was, but now I do. Now I’m looking for the next thirst trap. I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it’s just fun.”