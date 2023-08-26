Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

BLACKPINK has just unveiled some new music, the group’s first of 2023.

The new track, “The Girls”, was written for BLACKPINK’s new mobile game, “The Game,” and marks their first single since releasing their second album, Born Pink, last year.

According to a press release, via People, “this new song celebrates the quartet’s unstoppable rise to the top and perfectly encapsulates their defiant, fun-loving attitude.”

READ MORE: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Breaks Her Silence After Walking Out On Concert Mid-Show

Accompanying the single is a new music video, in which group members Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa are all depicted as their animated avatars in the game.

The group also held a special viewing party for the video’s debut, which was posted on YouTube.