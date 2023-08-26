Erika Jayne performs during the grand opening of her Las Vegas residency, "Bet It All On Blonde" at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on August 25, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Erika Jayne kicked off her Las Vegas residency Friday evening with a ton of risqué moments.

Filled with energy, seduction, disco, EDM, some extreme NSFW moments and, of course, drama, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star debuted her 75-minute “Bet It All on Blonde” show at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay resort and casino.

Jayne, 52, put on quite the show with several provocative moments like mimicking a scene from “Basic Instinct”, stroking a pole from the cage she appeared in while dressed in a black bondage ensemble, and thrusting toward her mother — Renee Chahoy — who was seated close to the stage.

Erika Jayne performs during the grand opening of her Las Vegas residency, “Bet It All On Blonde” at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on August 25, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. — Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas

At one point Jayne asked the crowd, “How many sex videos do you have on your phone? Text them to me,” before singing “Professional Amateur”.

In between five costume changes, the reality star performed her Billboard Dance Club charting hits, “Xxpen$ive” and “Painkillr”, and covered several popular songs, including Madonna’s “Material Girl”.

Later on, during a disco segment, Jayne sang Kool & the Gang’s “Ladies Night” and Chic’s “Le Freak”.

Then, before covering Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open”, the singer got emotional while seemingly referencing life’s curveballs.

“I’m going to try not to cry,” Jayne told the audience. “Tonight is about keeping our heads up and moving on. I just really want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for showing up for me. You know I love you.

“It’s a new life, it’s a new day, and not only am I keeping the door open, but you should too,” she added.

Jayne’s “Bet It All on Blonde” residency runs through Dec. 16 on select weekends.