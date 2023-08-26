Robert Irwin — son of the late Steve Irwin, a.k.a. “The Crocodile Hunter” — and Rorie Buckey —niece of late actor Heath Ledger — have made their relationship Instagram official.

Earlier this week, Robert, 19, uploaded a glowing selfie of the couple smiling in front of a flowering tree as the sun shined down on them. He simply captioned the Thursday post with flower and sun emojis.

The relationship milestone certainly won his big sister Bindi Irwin’s seal of approval as she reposted the pic on her Story alongside a heartfelt message.

“The sweetest. Love you both,” Bindi, 25, wrote, to which Rorie, also 19, re-shared the Story, adding, “Love you @bindisueirwin.”

Photo: Instagram/ @RorieBuckey

On Saturday, Rorie — the daughter of Kate Ledger, one of Heath’s three sisters — also shared her first pic with Robert on her own Instagram account, which, this time captures the Australia natives smiling in front of a lake.

In the caption, she dubbed her boyfriend her “adventure buddy,” while Robert dropped a red heart emoji in the comments with Bindi adding, “You guys.” The couple also received love from Rorie’s twin sister Scarlett Buckey who commented, “So much love for you both.”

Robert and Rorie’s social media couple debut comes a month after they initially went public with their romance when they walked the July 3 red carpet together at the Sydney premiere of “Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One”.

The pair first sparked dating rumours last November after they were photographed together on a Queensland beach. A month later, they were photographed on Robert’s birthday — Dec. 1 — sitting at the Australia Zoo with his mother Terri, seemingly celebrating the conservationist turning 19. That same month, Daily Mail Australia reported that Rorie’s father, Nathan Buckey, said he “absolutely” approved of his teenage daughter’s romance with Robert.