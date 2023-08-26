Bob Barker‘s loved ones are reacting to his death. ET confirmed on Saturday that the former host of “The Price Is Right” died at the age of 99. He died of natural causes.

His longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet released a statement to ET following the news of Barker’s death.

“I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally,” Burnet shared. ” We were great friends over these 40 years. He will be missed.”

Burnet has overseen Barker’s care and is responsible for keeping the TV legend healthy for years. She is also the co-executor of Barker’s estate.

Game show host Bob Barker, left, poses for photographers with Nancy Burnet, Director of United Activists for Animal Rights after a hearing on the “Captive Elephant Accident Prevention Act of 1999” on Capitol Hill, June 13, 2000 in Washington. The bill would prevent inhuman treatment of performing elephants and protect the public from the danger associated with performances. — Photo: Alex Wong/Newsmakers

On Saturday, Barker’s former publicist Roger Neal released a statement to ET, saying, “It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us.”

Prior to his relationship with Burnet, Barker was married to his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Gideon, for 35 years. Gideon tragically died of lung cancer in 1981. The couple had no children and Barker never remarried.

Barker previously spoke to ET about meeting Gideon for the first time, saying, “She was sitting on the Veranda at the hotel where I worked. There was a deck of cards there. She reached into the deck and pulled out the 10 of spades and she said, ‘Here, this will be your luck.’ And I’ve had this for 60 years and on the other side is Dorothy Joe.”

Bob Barker, left, with wife Dorothy Jo Barker, right. — Photo: Herb Ball/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Throughout his lengthy television career, Barker won 19 Emmy awards. He appeared as the host of “The Price is Right” for more than 35 years on CBS daytime and hosted a nighttime version and primetime specials on CBS as well. He retired from “The Price Is Right” in 2007.

In addition to his role on “The Price Is Right”, Barker also made appearances on “The Nanny”, “The Bold and the Beautiful”, as well as in Adam Sandler’s comedy “Happy Gilmore”. He was also well known for hosting the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants as well as his popular radio show, “The Bob Barker Show”.

He spent his final years mostly out of the spotlight.

He is survived by his half-brother, Kent Valandra and half-nephews Robert Valandra and Chip Valandra and half-niece Vickie Valandra Kelly.

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bob Barker Dead at 99: Adam Sandler, Drew Carey, Tom Bergeron and More React

Bob Barker’s Funeral Plans and Where He’ll be Laid to Rest Revealed

Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ Host, Dead at 99