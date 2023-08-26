Ariana Grande paid a subtle tribute to her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

Upon Friday’s release of the deluxe edition of her debut album Yours Truly for its upcoming 10th anniversary, Grande also put out visualizers for the new live versions of her songs, including “The Way” — her first collaboration with the late rapper.

Throughout the video for the new version of their hit collab performed “Live from London,” a simple moving image of the Yours Truly (Tenth Anniversary Edition) album cover appears while different elements of the clip fade out, but never the words “Feat. Mac Miller.” At the end, Grande, 30, honours Miller one last time as everything fades out to a black screen except for Miller’s name which glows in white.

The live take on the beloved pop/R&B track includes the song’s usual production; however, during Miller’s second rap verse, its upbeat instrumental is replaced with an orchestral string component. The 19-track anniversary album also includes a Spanglish version of the “The Way” in addition to the original song. Grande released Yours Truly on August 30, 2013.

In March, when “The Way” turned 10, the pop star honoured Miller with a few words on Instagram. At the time, the Grammy-winner commented on a fan account’s post of Grande and Miller in a clip from the song’s original music video, writing, “I love you.” She then shared the celebratory post to her Story with the same message.

Grande and Miller first became friends in 2013 upon creating and performing “The Way” together. In the original music video, the musicians perform next to each other while showering one another with love and affection before locking lips. In 2016, they began dating and released two more projects together — Miller’s “My Favorite Part” and a remixed version of Grande’s “Into You”. In May 2018, they called it quits after two years and, a few months later, in September, the rapper died from an accidental overdose at 26 years old.