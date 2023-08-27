With “Stranger Things” set to conclude after the upcoming fifth season, Joe Keery is experiencing mixed emotions.

In a new interview with Women’s Wear Daily (conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike), the actor shares his feelings about bringing the storyline of the Netflix mega-hit to an end.

“It does feel like it’s time,” said Keery, who plays Steve Harrington on the series.

“It won’t be easy for it to end,” he continued.

“I mean, I owe my whole career to being on that show and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show,” added Keery.

“So it’s very convoluted,” he explained.

“There’s a sense of relief, there’s a sense of sadness,” he said. “I guess my goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we’re doing it, and not take any of it for granted because it’s been an amazing ride with such great people. And then once it’s done, move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when we were making it… Everything has a beginning and the middle and an end. It’ll be nice to have the end of this too.”

As for when that fifth season arrives, that’s anyone’s guess.

Filming had been scheduled to take place this summer, but those plans were scrapped due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. As a result, the final season won’t debut until sometime in 2025 at the earliest.