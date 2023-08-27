JoJo Siwa is opening up about some important people in her life. The 20-year-old “Dance Moms” alum took to Instagram on Thursday to share pics and videos with her “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” co-stars, Tyler Cameron and Nick Viall.

In Siwa’s post, fans see the trio posing together and attending a Zach Bryan concert. Viall’s pregnant fiancée, Natalie Joy, was also on hand for the festivities.

“The band is back together!! If someone told me a year ago that these 2 boys would become such a massive part of my life I would’ve never believed you,” Siwa wrote alongside her post. “‘Special Forces’ brought us together just a few months ago and mannnn am I grateful. for these 2 AND for the rest of the chosen family gained from forces, a bond that will last for life!!”

The “Bachelor” franchise alums were clearly moved by Siwa’s post, as they were quick to weigh in in the comment section.

“Thanks for keeping us in line duty recruit,” Viall wrote along with a red heart emoji. For his part, Cameron commented, “Love you jojo! So grateful that we were brought together through special forces!”

In addition to the Bachelor Nation stars, Siwa will be joined on Special Forces by “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval, actress Tara Reid, model Blac Chyna, NFL star Dez Bryant, Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor Brian Austin Green, NBA champ Robert Horry, Olympians Erin Jackson and Bodie Miller, “The Osbournes” star Jack Osbourne, and food and travel influencer Kelly Rizzo.

In season 2 of “Special Forces”, the recruits take on the harsh reality of winter warfare by training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks feel like torture.

This season, the cast will compete under the watchful eyes of directing staff agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox, and Jovon “Q” Quarles, all former special-forces operatives.

Season 2 of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” premieres Sept. 25.

