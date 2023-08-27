Steve Harvey is owning it after a tweet issued by someone on his social media team stirred up controversy due to its negative tone.

In the tweet on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter), which has since been taken down, Harvey’s account asks his followers to chime in on the question, “A comedian you don’t find funny at all?”

The tweet took heat from Jess Hilarious of radio show “The Breakfast Club,” who pointed out how out of character such a comment was for the “Family Feud” host.

“I hope that this wasn’t him,” she said, wondering if his account had been hacked. “This don’t seem like Steve Harvey behaviour.”

Harvey subsequently addressed the rogue tweet in a video he posted on X.

In the video, Harvey says the situation was so disturbing that he “had to get into nature” and “do some fishing” to calm down.

“Somebody works for me on my Twitter put a statement out that was totally negative. I gotta take responsibility for it ’cause they work for me. But the engagement was talking about ‘name a comedian you don’t think is funny.’ Why would I do something like that?” he said.

“That don’t even make no damn sense. My whole brand is to be motivational, and I’m gonna turn around a say something like that? You don’t know where these young people at in they career, man. They could be coming up or anything. I’m all about positivity. I would’ve never done nothing like that,” Harvey continued.

He also denied claims that the tweet was a deliberate attempt to drive up social media metrics, and hinted that the person responsible had been axed.

“I’m so p**sed off right now, man,” Harvey said. “Talkin’ about, ‘I was trying to get some engagement.’ Okay, okay, you trying to get some employment, too,” he said, before concluding with an apology.

“My bad, y’all,” he said. “Now I gotta come on here and do a damn selfie. So here it is: I’m sorry, man. My bad, y’all. Won’t happen again though.”