In celebration of the new 10th-anniversary edition of her debut album Yours Truly, Ariana Grande just dropped a special treat for fans.

So far, Grande’s six-day celebration — which kicked off Aug. 25 — has included live performances of the tracks “Honeymoon Avenue” and “Daydreamin’”, along with the first part of a Q&A, and a drop of a new “merch capsule.”

On Sunday, she continued the party by sharing a video of a newly recorded live performance of “Baby I”, recorded live in London.

Accompanied by a full band and a string section, Grande is bathed in blue light as she performs the fan-favourite hit.

“Just as pretentious as 10 years ago,” she jokes after singing the song’s final note.

There’s more to come. On Monday, Aug. 28, the vinyl pre-order of the album becomes available, along with the second part of the Q&A, while Tuesday will bring two more live performances, of “Tattooed Heart” and “Right There”.

The celebration wraps up on Wednesday, Aug. 30 — which is the date of the actual anniversary — when Grande unveil a live performance of “The Way”, along with a promise to share “some behind-the-scenes stuff we found.”