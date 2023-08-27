Is Meghan Markle preparing to restart her acting career?

That’s the report coming from Life & Style, with an anonymous source telling the magazine that the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly weighing offers.

According to the report, the recent popularity of “Suits” — the legal drama in which she starred from 2011 and 2018 until exiting after seven seasons — has suddenly opened up an array of new possibilities.

In fact, the source said that Markle “is now planning an acting comeback,” adding, “’Suits’ is such a hit in reruns that Meghan’s being told there’s a demand from fans to see her act again. She’s excited.”

According to Nielsen figures, “Suits” jumped to the top of Netflix’s viewership in June, racking up 3.1 billion minutes viewed in a single week to become the week’s most-watched show, while setting a record as the streamer’s most-watched acquired series. The next week, “Suits” broke that record and set a new one, earning 3.7 billion minutes of views in a seven-day period.

“She’d gotten a bunch of offers over the last five years, but turned them down because she really was trying to embrace royal life and, later, forge a new path behind-the-scenes in Hollywood with Harry,” the source explained.

“But now that’s all changed. With other opportunities drying up, she’s actively looking for roles and talking to some big-name directors and producers. Harry is 100 per cent supportive of all of it. Acting is what Meghan knows and what she’s always loved,” the source continued.

With her heightened visibility thanks to “Suits” becoming a surprise streaming sensation, Markle is thinking big. “She’s tackling her comeback very strategically,” said the insider. “While she’d love to land a new TV part, Meghan really wants to sink her teeth into a dramatic film role. She thinks an Oscar could be in her future.”

If that were to happen, it would be a given that Prince Harry would accompany her to red-carpet Hollywood events. However, the source admitted it would be unlikely that he’d join her onscreen in a future project.

