“Barbie” is still the queen of the box office as the Greta Gerwig-directed comedy continues to attract viewers throughout the world.

According to Deadline, this weekend has seen “Barbie” hit $1.34 billion worldwide — a number that puts it in reach of breaking another record to become Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing movie in the studio’s history.

That title is currently head by “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2”, which brought in $1,341,511,219 — and places “Barbie” within $1 million of breaking that record.

During the film’s sixth weekend of release, “Barbie” added an additional $18.2 million in overseas ticket sales. On the domestic front, “Barbie” has so far brought in $594 million to become the studio’s biggest-grossing film at the domestic box office, toppling previous record-holder “The Dark Knight Returns”, with a domestic total of $533 million.

At the moment, “Barbie” is the 16th highest-grossing movie in history; if projections hold that “Barbie” will end its theatrical run with a total gross of between $1.5 and $1.6 billion, expect the film to climb into the top 10.