Doria Ragland, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian teamed up for a good cause over the weekend.

The Duchess of Sussex’s mother posed for a photo with the reality stars while stepping out at This Is About Humanity’s 5th Anniversary Soiree in Los Angeles.

Ragland donned an orange paisley dress, while Jenner and Kardashian opted for monochrome looks.

Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez was honored for her support of the organization during the star-studded event.

The organziation is “dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and vulnerable communities on both sides of the border.”