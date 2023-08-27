With “Dune: Part Two” set to debut next year, director Denis Villeneuve is already putting plans in motion for the third film in the series.

While a third “Dune” movie has yet to be greenlit — that will obviously depend on the box-office performance of the second — Villeneueve revealed that he’s cued up and ready to go.

“If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream,” the Quebec-born director said in a recent interview with Empire.

According to Villeneuve, “Dune: Part Three” would be based on Dune Messiah, the second book in author Frank Herbert’s six-book series.

“Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero,” Villeneuve said of the series’ protagonist, played in his films by Timothée Chalamet.

“Which is not what he wanted to do,” Villaneuve continued. “My adaptation is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning.”

If he is given the opportunity to direct a third “Dune” film, Villaneuve confirmed that it would be the last in his film frachise. “After that the books become more… esoteric,” he explained.

As for how much progress he’s made to date on a potential “Dune: Part Three”, he teased, “I will say, there are words on paper.”

“Dune: Part Two” is scheduled to hit theatres on March 24, 2024.