Adele is giving Miley Cyrus her “Flowers”, after the release of her latest track.

The “I Drink Wine” singer praised Cyrus’ new song, “Used to be Young”, during one of her recent Las Vegas residency shows.

“I’ve always been a big Miley Cyrus fan and I’ve got such a soft spot for nostalgia and that song … whew, might make me tear up right now,” she said.

“I think she’s such a legend and I love her,” Adele added.

Cyrus later took to X to react to Adele’s kind words.

.@Adele, I thought of you often while writing this song – always hoped that you would love it. This means the world to me. I love you. Mission accomplished. https://t.co/w1l8igUXSb — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 26, 2023

“[Adele], I thought of you often while writing this song – always hoped that you would love it,” she wrote. “This means the world to me. I love you. Mission accomplished.”