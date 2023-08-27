Former Canadian Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul has passed away at age 31 following a tragic car accident that took place in the Township of Melancthon in Ontario.

According to ESPN, the incident happened on Tuesday, after a transport truck collided with six stopped vehicles in a construction zone.

Paul’s infant son, who was also in the car at the time of the collision, was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that are believed to be non life–threatening.

Paul was declared dead at the scene of the accident. The Olympian welcomed her first child with her figure-skating partner and husband Mitchell Islam last year.

Three other people were also taken to hospital as a result of the crash.

Paul and Islam represented Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

In a statement shared on Friday, Skate Canada said, “It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul. A shining star on and off the ice, Alexandra’s dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating.”

“During her illustrious career, Alexandra and partner Mitchell Islam won multiple international medals, claimed three Canadian Championship medals and competed at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Her commitment to excellence was matched only by her warmth and kindness, which endeared her to fellow athletes, coaches, and fans alike.”

The statement added, “As we remember Alexandra’s contributions to the sport, we also reflect on the camaraderie and sportsmanship she exemplified. She was not only an accomplished athlete but also a true role model for aspiring skaters, demonstrating the values of resilience, perseverance, and sportsmanlike conduct.”