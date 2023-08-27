Millie Bobby Brown is looking back on her first date with fiancé Jake Bongiovi.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times the “Stranger Things” star recalled how she instantly knew that the actor and model was “the one”.

READ MORE: Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Throw An Engagement Party

“I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!’ After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side,” she remembered. “You can’t pinpoint why [someone is ‘the one’], it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with.”

Brown went on, “I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn’t really have to do much thinking.”

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement on Instagram in April, after almost two years of dating.

The actress also revealed how Bongiovi proposed to her using one of her mother’s rings.

READ MORE: Millie Bobby Brown Is ‘Ready To Blossom And Flourish’ When ‘Stranger Things’ Ends

“I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake. They were in cahoots about the whole proposal,” she said. “I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me.”