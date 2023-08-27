Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift is supporting her “bestie” Selena Gomez, following the release of her new song.

On Saturday, the “Karma” singer took to Instagram Stories to re-share a reel that was originally posted by Gomez, featuring clips from her “Single Soon” music video.

Instagram Stories Selena Gomez/Taylor Swift

“When your bestie is the bestest,” wrote Swift. “Will be dancing to this forever methinks.”

In the danceable pop anthem, Gomez sings about looking forward to being “single soon,” as she plots a breakup.

The video features the 31-year-old putting on a sparkling mini dress and heading out for a fun night at the club with her friends.

Gomez announced “Single Soon” last week, revealing the single on Instagram while adding that her upcoming album SG3 is “not quite done.”

The new album will be her first in English since 2020’s Rare. She followed that album up with the Spanish-language EP Revelación in 2021, earning a Best Latin Pop Album Grammy nomination last year.