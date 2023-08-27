Florence Welch has revealed how she underwent emergency surgery, which “saved her life”.

The “Dog Days Are Over” singer took to Instagram to explain why Florence And The Machine had to cancel some recent shows.

READ MORE: Florence Welch ‘Lost It’ During ‘Dog Days Are Over’ Needle Drop In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’

The band also had to postpone some tour dates after Welch broke her foot last November.

“I’m so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows,” wrote the 37-year-old star. “My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life.

READ MORE: Florence + The Machine Postpones Remainder Of U.K. Tour After Singer Florence Welch Breaks Foot

“I will be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga (maybe not jumping so much, but you can do that for me).”

Welch added, “Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions. But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is way of making sense. And the dark fairytale of Dave Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now.”