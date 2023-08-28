R. Kelly’s legal troubles continue.

Six women featured in the Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” have been awarded $10.5 million in a lawsuit against the singer over threats that shut down a screening.

TMZ reported on the judgement, which was handed down in the lawsuit against Kelly and his former manager, Donnell Russell.

According to court documents, the women alleged that the defendants had campaigned to intimidate the women as far back as May 2018 in an effort to stop Lifetime from screening the series about the years of allegations against Kelly of sexual assault and other misconduct.

In their suit, the women claimed that after their legal threats against the series failed, someone from Kelly’s camp called in a threat against a New York screening saying someone was “going to shoot up the place.”

The shooting threat led to the cancellation of the screening, with the women saying that the threat also reopened old traumas and caused them issues like panic attacks.

In the judgement, the women have each been awarded between $1.1 million and $2.25 million in damages.

The first season of “Surviving R. Kelly” premiered in January 2019. It was followed by new seasons in January 2020 and January 2023.