Adele had to briefly pause her Las Vegas residency performance over the weekend.

The hitmaker was performing her 2015 song “Water Under the Bridge” on Saturday night during her “Weekends With Adele” gig at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace when she noticed a security guard seemingly bothering a fan.

“What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much since I came on for standing up?” Adele told the crowd, according to the Independent.

She added, “What’s going on with him? Yes, you, with your hand up, yes you!”

“Why are you bothering him?” the singer asked the security guard. “Can you leave him alone, please? They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone.”

Adele then said, “Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.”

“Let’s start again,” she added, before starting the song again.

Adele also revealed she wants to become a mom again soon over the weekend.

As a pregnant fan asked her to help her and her partner pick their future daughter’s name, Adele shared, “I really want to be a mom again soon, so every time I see a name I like, I write it down in my phone.”

Adele shares 10-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.