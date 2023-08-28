Bad Bunny is posting some real thirst traps.
On Sunday, the Puerto Rican rapper shared a whole lot of photos and videos, including some very steamy shirtless pics, on his Instagram Story.
One mirror selfie showed Bunny flexing while shirtless at the gym, with his face obscured by a yellow baseball cap and his phone.
In another picture, the artist is seen wearing just a baseball cap and a pair of white boxers while at home plate ready to swing a bat.
And in a very literally steamy photo, Bunny shared a seflie completely nude in the shower.
On Twitter, thirsty fans shared their excitement about the photos.
THAT BAD BUNNY PICTURE- pic.twitter.com/YWqjSMfviH
— untidia dedudes (@__dedudes) August 28, 2023
Bad bunny YO pic.twitter.com/E3LYQz588p
— luiggie_46 (@12pulgadass) August 27, 2023
Bad bunny my Puerto Rican Prince
I apologize for everything I said! just come back home 😭😭😫 POR FAVOR AMOR TE AMO TU NO QUIERES A ESA PUTA KINDLE JENNER pic.twitter.com/0CVTRWCah7
— 𝒱𝑒𝓃𝓊𝓈 𝑀𝒶𝓇𝒶𝒿 (@VenusDivyne) August 28, 2023
Me looking at that Bad Bunny pic after y’all turned up the brightness pic.twitter.com/rAWlwJTOoT
— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) August 28, 2023
The rapper has also been making headlines lately thanks to his relationship with reality star Kendall Jenner.
Drake concert Floor Seats & i turn to my left and all of a sudden #KendallJenner #BadBunny #kimKRdashian #itsablurTour #drakeTour
Rumours about the couple began to swirl in February 2023, and by March they were spotted kissing. They’ve since been spotted together numerous times, including most recently kissing at a Drake concert in Los Angeles.