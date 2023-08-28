Tom Holland and Zendaya are working on their form.

The couple flexed their basketball game while visiting a school in Zendaya’s hometown of Oakland, California, on Friday, for a charity event with non-profit basketball organization Hoopbus.

In an Instagram video shared by “Hustle” star Elvin Rodriguez, Zendaya, 26, lobs a ball to Rodriguez, donning a HoopBus T-shirt, who catches it and dunks it into the net.

Rodriguez captioned the video, “@zendaya with the impressive Lob! 😮‍💨” The organization behind the HoopBus, which introduces basketball to the community through a 40ft yellow school bus equipped with hoops, chimed in, saying, “ZENDAYA deserves a TEN-DAYA 🤝🏀.”

Holland, 27, worked on his 3-pointer in a now-viral TikTok shared by Bleacher Report.

In the 19-second clip, which has already garnered 19,000 likes in its short upload period, the “Spider-Man” star can be seen putting his hoop skills to the test as he misses on his first 3-point shot in front of a crowd of onlookers at a non-profit charity event in Oakland, California for the basketball organization Hoopbus.

Unfortunately, the on-screen hero misses his shot on his first try in the clip — though he was close, an unknown man chimes in to give Spidey some helpful advice: balancing his feet.

“You wanna have a little bit of balance,” says the court-side man as Holland shifts his feet and takes another shot.

As “The Crowded Room” actor takes to the advice and shapes up his form, he scores his shot, much to the praise and approval of the audience, as a smile gleams across his face.

Comments underneath the vid poked fun at Holland, with one writing: “Sign him”. Another complimented the English actor, writing: “is form isn’t actually that bad for someone that doesn’t play”.

Holland spent the rest of his day at the event playing on the court with “The Bachelorette” star Chris Staples.