Danny Trejo has reached a big milestone.

On Sunday, the prolific 79-year-old actor shared a post on his Instagram Story celebrating 55 years of sobriety.

READ MORE: Danny Trejo Snuggles With His Rescue Dogs In Sweet Video

“I’m 55 years clean and sober today by the grace of God,” he wrote. “I’ve done this one day at a time, and for anyone out there struggling YOU CAN TOO!”

Danny Trejo/Instagram

Trejo, who started his film career in 1985 with an appearance in the action film “Runaway Train”, has been open about his drug use, which started when he was just a child.

In an interview back in 2011 with Prison Legal News, the actor revealed that his uncle got him to smoke marijuana as young as 8 years old.

“And it’s funny, when I say that to like a normal citizen they’re kind of appalled. But I say that to a convict, they say okay we know,” he said. “He got me loaded. I threatened to snitch on him if he didn’t give me a fix, I was about 12. And from then on it was just whatever drugs were available.”

READ MORE: Danny Trejo Spent Time In Jail With Cult Leader Charles Manson: ‘He Could Have Been A Professional Hypnotist’

Throughout the 1960s, Trejo was in an out of prison, where he became further addicted to heroin.

After getting sober in the late-’60s, Trejo took up several jobs, including becoming a substance abuse counselor in 1973.

Since his acting debut, Trejo has had a prolific career, starring in films like “From Dusk till Dawn”, “Con Air”, “Heat”, “Machete” and many more.