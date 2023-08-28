Steve Harvey doesn’t have time for rumours about him and his wife Marjorie.

Steve set the record straight about claims she cheated on him while speaking at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on Sunday.

Rumours that Marjorie had cheated on the TV host with the couple’s bodyguard and personal chef had been doing the rounds online.

Steve told the crowd, “Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine,” as fans cheered.

He continued, “I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy. Man.”

Steve later added, according to the Daily Mail: “I ain’t got no time for rumours and gossip. God’s been good to me, I’m still shining.”

The pair tied the knot in 2007, but actually first met back in 1987 when she attended one of his standup shows.

The latest Steve headlines come after he addressed a controversial tweet posted by a member of his team.

In the X post, which has since been taken down, Harvey’s account asked his followers to chime in on the question, “A comedian you don’t find funny at all?”

Steve has since said in a video: “Somebody works for me on my Twitter put a statement out that was totally negative. I gotta take responsibility for it ’cause they work for me. But the engagement was talking about ‘name a comedian you don’t think is funny.’ Why would I do something like that?

“That don’t even make no damn sense. My whole brand is to be motivational, and I’m gonna turn around a say something like that? You don’t know where these young people at in they career, man. They could be coming up or anything. I’m all about positivity. I would’ve never done nothing like that,” Steve continued.