Kelis and Bill Murray have reportedly called it quits.

The pair were briefly romantically linked for a couple of months after the actor was spotted attending several of Kelis’ shows in June.

A source has since told The Sun that Kelis, 44, split with Murray, 72.

They told the tabloid, “Kelis and Bill were — and still are — very fond of each other but things just ran their course.

“They both have busy schedules and after a whirlwind romance decided to go their separate ways. They hope to remain friends but also plan to get on with their lives.”

The quotes came a day after Kelis responded to a social media user questioning whether she was “really dating Bill Murray,” Page Six reported.

The musician responded, “ugh , no !”

Back in June, Kelis replied to a troll commenting on the alleged romance.

The person in question wrote on her Greek vacation pics: “Bill got you out by riding his wave lol media is destroying y’all (sic).”

The “Milkshake” hitmaker responded swiftly: “Lol yeah maybe for now everyone’s dumb and will believe anything but the best part is we are both blessed, rich and happy. So who’s really laughing now that’s funny. (sic)”

“Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?” wrote another fan underneath a stunning snap of the star flaunting her toned physique in a bikini.

“lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all,” Kelis responded.