As the August sun prepares to set, a gang of Hollywood it-girls knew how to soak it up.
Besties Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Justine Skye and Lori Harvey hit up a yacht in the waters of Mexico for Skye’s birthday and there was definitely plenty of tequila present.
@kendalljenner
The social media stunners all took to Instagram to share an array of snaps from the special day, which included bikini pics, tasty treats and sun-tanning.
One playful vid showed Bieber, 26, reassuring her galpal Skye, 28, that she can go into the water because the fish “are not gonna touch you.”
However, the Rhode Beauty founder probably wasn’t the best yacht guide, as she subsequently asked crewmen: “the fish are not gonna touch me, right?”
All the girlies found their fun on the yacht to share on Instagram, with Harvey, 26, modelling a criss-cross orange bikini top as she captioned the pic: “Having the time of my life ✨.”
Harvey also shared a decadent display of Skye being presented a lavish birthday cake with giant sparklers as the crew came together in a chorus to sing “Happy Birthday” to the R&B-pop singer.
Skye also turned the yacht into a swimsuit runway, sharing a variety of colourful and printed bikinis to her Instagram story, asking her 4.3 million followers: “How many bikinis can you wear in 48hrs you ask?”
Of course, Jenner, 27, knows it’s not a party without tequila — and she brought her tequila brand, 818, to bask in the summer celebration with her girlfriends.