Elton John had a fall at his villa in Nice, France, over the weekend.

The 76-year-old was taken to the Princess Grace hospital’s orthopedic centre in Monaco to be checked over, Page Six reported, but he’s now back at home.

John’s rep shared, “We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the South of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure.

“Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

John has been soaking up the sun on the French Riviera with his husband, David Furnish, and their two kids after finishing his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” in July.

The musician played his final show on his last-ever tour in Stockholm, Sweden.

John concluded his final tour by offering a heartfelt message to his fans.

“I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief,” he told the crowd.

“Fifty years of pure joy playing music. How lucky am I? But I wouldn’t be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn’t for you. You bought the singles, the CDs, the albums, the cassettes. Every step of the way, my fans have been there. They have stuck with me, they have supported me, they have been patient, and they have kept turning out for every single last show,” he continued.