Selena Gomez is setting the record straight about rumours her new song “Single Soon” is about her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.

The track sees Gomez think about ending a relationship, with lyrics including: “Should I do it on the phone? / Should I leave a little note in the pocket of his coat? (Yeah) / Maybe I’ll just disappear / I don’t wanna see a tear / And the weekend’s almost here.”

Gomez and The Weeknd dated for 10 months before breaking up in October 2017.

Hollywood Life then published a story about fans thinking the lyrics might be about the breakup. However, Gomez shut down the rumours, commenting on their Instagram post.

She insisted, “Couldn’t be more false.”

Credit: Instagram/Selena Gomez

A source told ET at the time of the former lovebirds’ breakup, referencing Gomez’s kidney transplant, “They’re done. It wasn’t going to last. During the kidney stuff, Selena really relied on her friends as opposed to The Weeknd.

“He just wasn’t really available to drop everything he had going on to be with her full-time.”