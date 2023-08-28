There isn’t a more universally loved word than “deals” when shopping — and Amazon Canada is loaded with them weekly. To simplify your online shopping experience, we’ve compiled a list of the week’s best deals on the site so you can shop without the time-consuming tasks of digging for the top discounts.

Fykee Vacuum — Photo: Amazon

The Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner will make checking off your chore list an easy-breezy process, as cleaning your living space becomes more efficient. At 71% off, it’s going for $199, drastically lower than its usual price of $699.

VAV Curling Iron — Photo: Amazon

Ceramic curling irons are a saving grace for those with fine and delicate hair, as they help lock in moisture to protect against frizz and damage by emitting infrared heat. The VAV Curling Iron also reduces static electricity in the hair and achieves a shinier finish all for 60% off, making it $23 against a normal price of $59 on Amazon Canada.

Furinno Shelves — Photo: Amazon

With styles ranging from 5-tier room racks (58% off) and decorative shelves (40% off), there’s a variety of Furinno deals to explore this week on Amazon Canada if you’re prepping for a new room layout.

TUO Knife Set — Photo: Amazon

Spice up your kitchen cabinet with TUO’s 17pc Knife Set, whose original price of $179 was slashed to 29% off, making it $127 on Amazon Canada.

Egyptian Cotton Blanket — Photo: Amazon

Elevate your happy place — the bed — with fresh, new sheets. Many offers range from 45% to 28% off for everything from heated blankets, for those looking for a warmer snuggle, to weighted blankets for those looking for an extra dose of bedtime comfort.

Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds — Photo: Amazon

The Lvseeman Wireless Earbuds provide a high-quality and wireless listening experience but for a lower price than Apple products, going for 54% off on Amazon Canada, making them a nice $22, typically priced at $49.

Water Flosser — Photo: Amazon

Unlike traditional floss, which is very helpful, water flossers take your dental care to the next level with their less abrasive and deep cleaning mechanisms. The Sawgmore Water Flosser is 53% off, going for $28, usually priced at $59.

adidas Menswear — Photo: Amazon

Pick up some stylish and sporty Adidas threads for yourself or the men in your life with discounts ranging from 53% off to 25% off, from the iconic track pants to track jackets.

Anne Klein Watches — Photo: Amazon

There is a stunning array of Women’s Watches on discount on Amazon Canada this week, with price slashes ranging from 63% to 28% off. The Anne Klein watch is a stand-out steal, which will dazzle on your wrist with its crystal accents, going for 63% off, making it $87, usually $237.

MHU Hair Dryer — Photo: Amazon

The MHU Professional Hair Dryer is perfect for less-damaged hair due to its ceramic material. It can adjust heat by automatically sensing the room temperature and cool itself gradually, so it’s less abrasive on your locks. It’s on Amazon Canada for 57% off, making it $29, usually priced at $69.

Smart Watch — Photo: Amazon

For those looking to accurately monitor their heart health while exercising or strolling through the neighbourhood, the Ticwatch Smartwatch is a more affordable alternative to Apple products while providing more knowledge about your body. It’s going for 55% off, making it $58, usually priced at $129.

Deep Tissue Massage Gun — Photo: Amazon

The Bob and Brad Massage Gun is your key to aiding your post-workout life with pain relief, decreased soreness and reduced muscle tension, all at 54% off, making it $138, typically priced at $299.

Retinol Cream — Photo: Amazon

A youthful appearance always increases one’s confidence, and Retinol Cream is one of the most affordable and accessible ways to achieve that. At 54% off, the Organic Zone Retinol Cream retails for $15, usually priced at $31.

Wireless Security Cameras — Photo: Amazon

Investing in an at-home security camera, especially a high-quality one that can connect to your smartphone, can be ideal to increase your community safety. The BEENOCAM Wireless Security Camera is 52% off this week, making it $71, typically priced at $149.

Womens Halter Tops — Photo: Amazon

There’s still a streak of summer left, and even if you want to stock up on your sweet seasonal style for next year, you can snag this lovely array of chic and comfy WNEEDU Women’s Sleeveless Haler Tops for a variety of discounts, ranging from 10% to 25% off, depending on the size and style.

The good news is that they’ll be under $27, no matter your preference.

Wireless Cabinet Lighting — Photo: Amazon

Freshen up your cabinet and closets with sleek and crisp lighting — all wireless — with NaruSky’s 2-Pack Wireless Lighting, priced at $38, 70% off its regular price of $129.

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — Photo: Amazon

This Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner variation is better suited for carpets, making sure your floors breathe a sigh of relief as you give ’em a swifter clean. At 71% off, it can become one of your cleaning essentials at $199, typically priced at $699.

Office Chair — Photo: Amazon

If you spend a ton of time sitting down — whether for work or play — you will want to prioritize your back health and posture. HAWGUAR Office Chairs are on sale for 54% off in a couple of different styles.

Canon Printer — Photo: Amazon

If you or somebody you know is preparing to live in a dorm, investing in a portable printer is necessary to avoid those last-minute library runs. Canon Printers are on sale for various discounts, ranging from 55% off to 18% off.