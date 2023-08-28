Dolly Parton means business.

Appearing this week on BBC Radio 2, the country legend revealed the reason she had to turn down an invitation to tea with Kate Middleton.

“This time, Lordy, I even got invited to have tea with Kate but I couldn’t even go,” she said, talking about coming to London for work. “I thought it was very sweet and nice of her to invite me and one of these days I’m going to get to do that – that would be great.”

Parton then added, “But she wasn’t going to promote my rock album so I had to say no.”

On Nov. 17, the singer will release her first ever rock album, Rockstar, which she set out to record after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

When she was nominated to the Rock Hall in 2022, Parton initially declined the honour because she had never actually recorded rock music. When she learned that the Hall welcomed artists in a variety of pop categories, she agreed to be inducted.

At the same time, Parton set out to actually record a rock and roll album recruiting artists like Peter Frampton, John Fogerty, Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry, Melissa Etheridge, Elton John and more.

The album features a mix of original songs, as well as covers of classics like Prince’s “Purple Rain”, The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and The Beatles’ “Let it Be”.