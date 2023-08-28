Drake had yet another bra thrown on stage during his “It’s All a Blur” tour performance at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle over the weekend.

Fans have been chucking lingerie at the Canadian rapper throughout his tour — which he’s on with 21 Savage — but despite his dad having the biggest bra specially made to throw at his son, Drake thinks the latest is legit the largest he’s had thrown at him so far.

The bra actually belonged to the gig-goer’s mom, which Drizzy loved.

“I can use this as a durag tonight” 😭 pic.twitter.com/4FMAnmbIGd — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 27, 2023

READ MORE: Drake Urges Fans Not To Throw Their Bras On Stage As His Son Adonis, 5, Watches Him Perform For The First Time

The hitmaker said, “This is your mother’s bra that you brought to the show… Where is yo mama at? You gotta send her my love. And by the way, you gotta send her my love and you gotta tell her to get Instagram ASAP. This is insane. What the hell? I could use this s**t as a durag tonight.”

“This is crazy,” he continued. “What size is this though? What is this? This is insane. This might be the record-breaker. I think it has to.

“It’s a full coverage bra, clearly. It’s custom. This is custom. Damn, this that OVO s**t right there. This is custom! Oh my god, I see the size. It’s a 46J.”

READ MORE: Drake Asks ‘How Many Letters’ Do Bra Sizes Go To After Fan Throws 36L-Sized Bra Onstage

Drake told the fan, “Shout out to your mama, girl. Make some noise for this girl’s mama right here.”