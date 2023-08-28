Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

NBA fans are going on the defence.

During a recent press conference, American track and field star Noah Lyles threw out a big hot take about the NBA finals being referred to as a “world championship.”

READ MORE: Drake Fans React To Rapper Not Dropping New Album Friday

“You know what hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have ‘world champion’ on their head. World champion of what? The United States?” the sprinter said.

Lyles’ remarks caught the attention of NBA stars and fans alike, including Drake, who commented on an Instagram post, “He thought this speech was gonna be so hard in the mirror the night before…now the whole league doesn’t rate u 😂😂😂.”

Drake was hardly the only person to flame Lyles over his comments. Charlamagne tha God named Lyles his “Donkey of the Day” on Monday’s “The Breakfast Club” radio show.

A number of NBA stars also responded, including Kevin Durant, who commented on Instagram, “Somebody help this brother.”

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and other NBA players respond to Noah Lyles' comments. pic.twitter.com/O1eApkNpFG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 28, 2023

READ MORE: Drake Fan Throws Her Mom’s Bra At Rapper On Stage: ‘You Gotta Tell Her To Get Instagram ASAP’

Devin Booker, Damian Lillard and Aaron Gordon and others also clowned on Lyles’ remarks.

“Whatever… I’m smoking buddy in the 200m,” Gordon wrote.

Lyles’ comments about the NBA came after a big weekend for him, having just taken home three gold medals at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

He is currently the No. 1 ranked 200-metre runner in the world, and in the top 5 in the 100-metre.