Pink and her father Jim Moore attend the 11th Annual Billboard Music Awards on December 5, 2000 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Pink paid tribute to her dad, Jim Moore, with an emotional Instagram post over the weekend.

The singer shared a sweet throwback video of Moore with her now-six-year-old son Jameson, who was a toddler in the clip.

She wrote, “I miss you, Dad. The kids do too. Sometimes I hate how time flies. Sometimes I hate how we have to be funny in order to avoid the hurt. Today it isn’t funny. Today it just hurts. I’m glad you don’t anymore though. You don’t hurt.

“I hope they still call you twinkle toes and that you’re still getting out of line.

“I hope you’re singing along. I hope you’re making everyone laugh. I hope you feel this love ❤️‍🩹 gone but not forgotten, Daddy Sir.”

READ MORE: Pink Fan Goes Into Labour At Concert, Walks To Hospital To Give Birth — Then Names Baby After The Singer

READ MORE: Pink Changes ‘Don’t Let Me Get Me’ Lyric To Honour Britney Spears Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Moore passed away two years ago after a battle with prostate cancer.

Earlier this year, Pink told People of losing her dad: “When a daughter loses her father, your first thought is, ‘No one’s ever going to love me like that again,’ and it’s a very lonely feeling.

“I wish I could talk to him sometimes and ask him more questions.”