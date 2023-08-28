The Duchess of Sussex might be eyeing an acting comeback.

That’s the report coming from Life & Style, with an anonymous source telling the magazine that Meghan Markle is currently weighing offers after renewed interest in “Suits”, the legal drama she starred in from 2011 to 2018.

With the California native’s career potentially in revival mode, here’s a list of some of Markle’s top roles in Tinsel Town before she stepped into Buckingham Palace.

“Suits”

How can anyone forget Markle’s performance as the ambitious Rachel Zane of the Pearson Hardman law firm? Perhaps her most notable role to date, the mom-of-two played the resilient paralegal from 2011 to 2018 before she bid farewell to her life in front of the cameras for a life of royal duties.

“Horrible Bosses”

Markle proved her comedic chops when she acted opposite Jason Sudekeis in 2011’s “Horrible Bosses” as a FedEx delivery girl whom Sudekeis’ character tries to swoon in a quick interaction. Though it’s a short encounter, Markle acts just the right amount of uncomfortable.

“When Sparks Fly”

Markle took a spin into the world of Hallmark movies when she portrayed Amy Peterson in this 2014 rom-com, which saw her play a city girl who returns to her small-town roots for a family reunion where she runs into an old love interest.

“Anti-Social”

Markle veered away from rom-com roles in this 2015 crime thriller, which saw her play a saucy model dating Bella Thorne’s ex-beau, Greg Sulkin, a “rebellious” street artist involved in a jewel heist.

“Random Encounters”

Before the royal monarchy, Markle portrayed a snarky and sassy BFF in the 2013 comedy “Random Encounters”, which saw her dishing not the wisest dating advice to her co-star, Abby Wathen. Thankfully, she was able to create her own happily-ever-after IRL with Prince Harry.

“Remember Me”

2010’s “Remember Me” saw Markle hop behind the counter and play a bartender in a brief scene with Robert Pattinson and Aidan Hall. Markle’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, produced the flick, which sees the Duchess reject Hall’s advances at a nightclub. It’s another blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment for her, but she still gives her all to the role.

“The Dater’s Handbook”

We likely won’t see Markle return to Hallmark movies if she struts her way back into Hollywood, seeing as most of the films garnered hefty criticism on Rotten Tomatoes, but they’re still good fun to revisit.

Before Prince Harry, George and Robert were fighting for her love in this movie, which sees Markle trying to find the proper suitor who loves her for her.

“Beverly Hills 90210: The Reboot”

Perhaps not her most PG moment in front of the camera, but definitely one of her most memorable, is Markle’s short cameo in the 2008 “Beverly Hills 90210” remake. There’s really not much else you can say about this clip besides just watching it.