Alice Cooper just lost a big partnership.

On Friday, Vampyre Cosmetics brand announced it was cancelling its collaboration with the 75-year-old rocker over recent anti-trans comments.

In an interview with Stereogum, Cooper was asked about his views on transgenderism given his history of playing around with gender norms as part of his rock image.

“I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I’m afraid that it’s also a fad,” Cooper said. “I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that.”

In their statement on Instagram, Vampyre Cosmetics wrote, “In light of recent statements by Alice Cooper we will no​​​​​​​​​Longer be doing a makeup collaboration. We stand with all members of the LGBTQIA+ community and believe everyone should have access to healthcare.”

Announced earlier this month, the planned collaboration was set to include, according to the rocker’s website, “guitar and amp shaped makeup palettes, microphone styled lipsticks and a major highlight for Alice Cooper and makeup fans to look forward to is a new version of Alice Cooper’s iconic Whiplash mascara. A unisex product originally created to ‘Liberate Your Eyes.'”

Cooper had been asked about transgender issues in light comments earlier this year by KISS star Paul Stanley, who also called gender-affirming surgery a “fad,” as well as Dee Snider of Twisted Sister, who backed Stanley’s statements.

Both later denied being transphobic, with Stanley releasing a statement saying, “I support those struggling with their sexual identity while enduring constant hostility and those who path leads them to reassignment surgery. It’s hard to fathom the kind of conviction that one must feel to take those steps.”

In his interview with Stereogum, Cooper also spoke more extensively on the issue, saying at one point, “I find it wrong when you’ve got a 6-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, ‘Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be.'”