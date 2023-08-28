Canadian filmmaker Director X is revealing how his new Global original series, “Robyn Hood”, came about.

Director X — whose real name is Julien Christian Lutz — chatted to ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair ahead of the show’s premiere next month.

The show “follows Robyn Loxley and anti-authoritarian masked hip-hop band, The Hood, as they call out injustices and fight for freedom and equality in the city of New Nottingham.”

READ MORE: Global Announces Fall 2023 Premiere Dates For ‘Survivor’, ‘Robyn Hood’, ‘Yellowstone’ & More

The eight-episode, one-hour series stars an up-and-coming cast featuring Jessye Romeo, Nykeem Provo, Idrissa Sanogo Bamba, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, Jonathan Langdon, Sydney Kuhne, Ian Matthews, Kira Guloien, Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz and Lisa Michelle Cornelius.

Lutz said of what it was about this project that made him want to take it on: “I mean, it was an idea. I was in London shooting a music video, and it just kind of hit me like, ‘Oh, a modern day Robin Hood.’ That feels like a no brainer. And then it just developed.

“You know, when my partners came in, and different writers, we had all these conversations and spoke about well, what if it was Robin with a ‘y’? What if it was a girl? What if they were, like, a band? What if they were, you know… and it just kept expanding into this really cool kind of fun, young deal. And we came to Corus and Global and they’re like, ‘Yeah, we like this. Let’s make this.'”

READ MORE: Global Announces 2023 Fall Lineup: Kathy Bates’ ‘Matlock’ Reboot, ‘Good Wife’ Spin-Off ‘Elsbeth’ & More

Admitting he and his co-showrunner, Chris Roberts, are “serious, serious nerds,” the legendary music video director continued: “‘Star Wars’, ‘Star Trek’, all that. And, you know, we really wanted to honour the source material. So if you really know your ‘Robin Hood’, even if you know your history, we’re in there.

“The names, the people, the things, we really took care to acknowledge the original legend and pay it off. So even though it’s modernized, it’s still ‘Robin Hood’. And in that combination comes this new fun version.”

Joking the cast are “a little ugly,” he went on: “Little hard on the eyes, you know what I’m saying? No, I mean, everyone’s gorgeous, which is, I mean, fun. It is TV, what TV’s meant to be, right? And, yeah, I mean, they’re a great cast. The characters that they got to play with are really unique characters all themselves. Like, everyone gets to be somebody and really lean into it, and they just brought [it] to life in a wonderful way.”

“Robyn Hood” premieres Wednesday, September 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Global.