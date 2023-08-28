Hailey Bieber oozed strawberry glam in the Big Apple on Monday morning.

Arriving at “Good Morning America”, the beauty entrepreneur, 26, painted every camera flash red with a figure-hugging satin cocktail dress.

She put the cherry on top of the lovely look with a shiny ruby clutch, peep-toe heels, an anklet and a “B” necklace, signifying her marriage to hubby Justin Bieber. She also perfectly paired the look with strawberry earrings and dark-tinted, deep-red shades.

Hailey Bieber — Photo: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Her stylish strut around NYC comes after she enjoyed the waves of Mexico on a yacht trip with her BFFs Kendall Jenner and Lori Harvey for Justine Skye’s 28th birthday.

Hailey Bieber — Photo: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Promoting the upcoming release of her strawberry glaze-flavoured peptide treatment under her Rhode Skincare company, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin shared the exciting news with her 50 million Instagram followers.

“‘It’s Strawberry Glaze day!!!!!!!!!!’ she wrote alongside a fresh-faced selfie to her Instagram Story.

@haileybieber/Instagram — Photo: @haileybieber/Instagram

The launch is also in collaboration with American donut company Krispy Kreme, which Bieber mentioned in a recent Cosmopolitan interview, stating: “And since I’ve always said I wanted to look like a glazed doughnut when I go to bed, I knew that if there was a world in which I could do something fun with Krispy Kreme, I wanted to do it.”

The Strawberry Glaze peptide will be available on September 16 for $16.