Jon Batiste isn’t focused on awards.

The jazz artist and former “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” bandleader recently spoke with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman and talked about going for EGOT status.

With five Grammys under his belt, including 2022 Album of the Year, as well as an Oscar for co-composing the score for Pixar’s “Soul”, all Batiste would need are an Emmy, for which he was nominated in 2022, as well as a Tony award.

His wife Suleika Jaouad has won an Emmy, though, and Batiste told ET Canada, “Since then, more people have said, ‘EGOT, EGOT, EGOT, EGOT.’ I’m not trying to do that. I’m just trying to create stuff that I like, which is hard enough, you know? Really it’s hard enough.”

Batiste continued, “I feel like my taste is so brutal on me, the artist. So I’m constantly trying to make something that’s great and is super, super next level in terms of my level. Like beating myself. What’s the next level of Jon Batiste? So if that leads to an EGOT, great. But if I got an EGOT and it was for something that I made that I didn’t like, I would probably return it.”

He added, “It’s got to be good. Really!”

The musician also talked about having people around him who help to keep him in check.

“My close friends are all really honest people with me,” he said. “So I like to surround myself with folks who will tell me the truth. You know, that’s a beautiful thing.”

Batiste went on, “It doesn’t hurt if it’s coming out of love. If it’s coming from love, it might be difficult to hear at first, depending on what they’re telling you. But you always feel is righteous, you know?”