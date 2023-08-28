Sinéad O’Connor’s family have released a public statement a month after her tragic death at age 56.

The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer passed away on July 26 and her children Jake, Roisin and Yeshua, and her family have now thanked people for their support in an emotional notice in The Irish Times.

The statement read, “The children of Sinéad together with Sinéad’s extended family wish to thank the countless kind people who sympathised and offered condolences on Sinéad’s recent passing.

“Their helpful support for the family is much appreciated.”

The family thanked Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar for attending the funeral service on August 8.

They also gave a special mention to Dingle Druid Juli Ní Mhaoileóin, who performed the service and other ceremonies in Deansgrange Cemetery, among other shout-outs.

The message added, “Further thanks to Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri and his colleagues for the Muslim prayers and blessing of Sinéad at both these ceremonies. Our thanks to the musicians who played at the funeral service where Pauline Scanlon sang, accompanied by Éamonn De Barra and Donogh Hennessy.

“More beautiful music was made at the graveside by Síle Denvir, Nicola Joyce, Noriana Kennedy, Éilis Kennedy and Damien Dempsey.”

O’Connor converted to Islam in 2018.

The statement continued, “The family gathering in the afternoon was in Powerscourt House where management and staff were excellent in every respect and Sinéad’s life was celebrated there by a host of her friends in music who helped to ease the burden of sorrow at Sinéad’s passing.”

U2’s Bono and Bob Geldof were among the stars to attend O’Connor’s funeral earlier this month.

“Finally, we wish to thank Sinéad’s fans and admirers for the wonderful funeral procession they gave her past her old home in Bray and for the national and international outpouring of love and affection for Sinéad from the time of her passing,” the statement concluded. “The prayers and thanks of the extended O’Connor family are with you all.”