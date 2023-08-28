Rachel Leviss has responded to her candid three-part interview about “Scandoval” with Bethenny Frankel for the first time since the first episode was released nearly two weeks ago.

Leviss, who was interviewed on Frankel’s “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast for the series titled “Reality Reckoning: Rachel Leviss” in which she told her side of the story over her headline-making affair with “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Tom Sandoval for the first time, garnered a lot of criticism from the interview since the first episode aired on Aug. 16.

On Sunday (Aug. 27), she dropped a lengthy comment on an Instagram post shared by the official account for “Bravo Tea with Jared B Podcast” in which Jared discussed parts one and two of Leviss’ interview with Frankel, including “some outright ridiculous stances [Leviss] made.”

In the Aug. 18 post, shared after the third and final interview part was released, Jared says that Leviss looked “mad crazy” for participating in her affair with Sandoval because she “knew” his relationship with former girlfriend, Ariana Madix, didn’t have “longevity.”

He claims that despite Sandoval and Madix’s relationship being real or not, they were still together and if Leviss “wanted to be with Tom Sandoval so bad, [she] should have let him know that the situation that was going on between [her] and him goes no further until [she knew] officially that [Sandoval and Madix] have broken up.”

Now, nine days after Jared posted the podcast clip to his Instagram account, Leviss admitted that Jared is “100% right” and that she “now knows better,” months after news of the affair broke in March.

“[100 per cent] you’re not wrong! I should have had more self respect than that and should have respected the relationship that Ariana had with Tom. No excuses…,” Leviss wrote. “However, looking back, I see I had low self-worth and Tom kept telling me he was actively breaking up with her ‘amicably’ for her ‘mental health’ which I can now see was magical thinking.

“He had a million and one reasons why they hadn’t broken up yet and it was easier to stay in that fantasy then to face the fact that the social anxiety and isolation was not worth it,” she explained. ” So yes, absolutely you’re 100% right. It was MY responsibility to remove myself from that situation….. now I know better.”

Her response comes after Madix slammed Frankel for her “hurtful” comments during Leviss’ interview.