Scooter Braun is getting it from all sides.

On Sunday, producer and longtime Taylor Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff threw shade on the music executive, who’s recently seen an exodus of top clients.

In his Instagram Story, Antonoff shared a meme image of a female avatar from the game The Sims staring at a computer while ignoring her baby on fire on the floor.

“Not now sweetie, mommy is trying to figure out why Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel just fired Scooter Braun as their manager,” the caption read.

Last week it was reported that, in July, Demi Lovato had fired Braun and his talent management company, SB Projects.

The Hollywood Reporter then reported that singer Idina Menzel had parted ways with Braun back in January.

It was also reported last week that Ariana Grande had dropped Braun after 10 years as his client, while rumours began circulating that Justin Bieber was also ending his relationship with the exec.

Later, though, sources told Page Six that Grande and Bieber were both sticking with SB Projects, but Braun was stepping back from directly managing them.

Sources have also attributed Braun’s lessened role in managing artists as part of taking on a larger role as CEO of entertainment company Hybe America.

Swift has been outspoken in her criticism of Braun after he acquired the rights to the master recordings of her first six albums in 2019, without the singer getting a chance to buy them from label Big Machine Records herself.

She has since set out to re-record new versions of her old records, with the latest, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), set for release on Oct. 27.