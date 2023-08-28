Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker weren’t initially prepared for a fourth bundle of joy.

The country star conducted a fan Q&A on her Instagram Story on Sunday, where she responded to her follower’s juiciest questions.

“As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done,” she began, explaining to her followers that the pregnancy was anything but planned.

“But I just feel like God always has other plans. It was extremely shocking and surprising but [we are] happy excited.”

Despite the abrupt shock of it all, Decker still found herself getting emotional, continuing: “Being able to have another little baby is, like, the most incredible blessing. We are all just over the moon.”

Funnily enough, she revealed that Eric – with whom she shares Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5 – “didn’t believe her” when she first broke the pregnancy news.

Refusing to believe her, Jessie “peed again on a stick” to prove the fact to the retired NFL superstar.