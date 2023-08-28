Taylor Swift seemingly referenced her age-old feud with Kanye West last night.

During her Eras Tour stop in Mexico on Sunday, the Billboard chart-topper appeared to spill some shade in West’s direction, making a cheeky reference to the infamous moment at the 2009 MTV VMAs when West interrupted her acceptance speech for Best Female Video.

In a TikTok that captured the moment, Swift can be heard and seen addressing her “amazing” fans during the Evermore set of her fourth show at the Foro Sol stadium.

“It’s the best way to be interrupted, by the way, just people chanting your name,” said Swift while sitting at the piano. “It’s really the only way to be interrupted.”

“And I would know,” finished the 12-time Grammy winner.

For those who somehow don’t remember, West snatched the microphone from Swift’s hands 14 years ago when she delivered her acceptance speech, and declared that Beyoncé deserved the award for her “Single Ladies” music video.

Kanye West (L) jumps onstage as Taylor Swift accepts her award for the “Best Female Video” award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. — Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

He shrugged and handed the mic back to a very stunned Swift, who stood on stage in silence as a volcano of boos erupted from the audience.

The two have since had an on-and-off relationship, with West stating their feud was patched up, only for it to come back full force when he released his 2016 track “Famous”, where he rapped: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b***h famous.”