Bad Bunny gave fans a glimpse into his mainly private relationship with Kendall Jenner.

Over the weekend, the “Moscow Mule” rapper shared a photo dump on his Instagram Story, including three posts that seemingly hinted at his romance with the supermodel.

In one video, the 29-year-old appears to be on a hike with Jenner as a woman in the background — who never appears on the camera — spots a chipmunk, exclaiming that it’s “the cutest thing ever” while trying to get the speedy rodent to come closer.

“Mami. Be careful,” Bad Bunny tells her, to which his rumoured girlfriend asks him: “Rabies?”

“The mosquitoes,” he responds.

This is the cutest video ever 😭 Not Bad Bunny telling Kendall “Mami be careful, the mosquitoes.” pic.twitter.com/auU9hy8G7q — c 🍓 (@doin2much_) August 27, 2023

In another video, the Puerto Rican rapper was seen rapping inside a car while wearing a dainty chain necklace with what appears to be a “K” letter charm, seemingly in honour of Kendall’s name.

Photo: Instagram/ @BadBunnyPr

Fans gushed over the sweet moments on X (formerly Twitter):

I need a man in my life that’s gonna wear a necklace w my initial like Benito wears Kendall’s 😭 that’s cuuute #badbunny #kendall pic.twitter.com/aoRuislTgx — CHI CHI (@a_siangoddess) August 28, 2023

bad bunny calls kendall jenner mami 😭😭my heart — nubia (@itgirlnubia) August 27, 2023

Hearing Bad Bunny call Kendall Jenner Mami got me like – Why can’t it be me?! pic.twitter.com/5HAawADL5g — bill (@lliiiilyy) August 28, 2023

ngl after i seen that video of bad bunny and kendall jenner 🙄🙄🙄 i kinda think they’re cute now 🙄🙄🙄 — dear ale, (@kach0wale) August 28, 2023

Lastly, Bad Bunny also gave Jenner, 27, a shoutout by supporting her 818 tequila brand with a photo of two cocktails made with the liquor and garnished with limes.

Photo: Instagram/ @BadBunnyPr

Rumours about the couple began to swirl in February 2023, and by March they were spotted kissing. Since then, they’ve been spotted numerous times but neither of the two have confirmed their relationship. In June, both Bad Bunny and Jenner insisted that they want to protect their private lives when asked about their rumoured romance in separate interviews.