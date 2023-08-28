Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are back in the Instagram world.

The former “GMA 3: What You Need to Know” co-anchors, fired from the network earlier this year for forging a romantic relationship, shared matching pics to the social media platform since deactivating it back in January.

In the black-and-white pic, two pairs of running shoes can be seen, with the caption reading: “#nycmarathon2023 🏃🏾‍♂️🏃‍♀️”

The reference follows after she and Holmes ran the NYC Half Marathon earlier this year. The NYC Marathon sees runners scurry 26.2 miles through the Big Apple’s five boroughs.

Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes — Photo: Michelle Farsi/New York Road Runners via Getty Images

News of their relationship created public headlines after the pair were photographed holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York.

The weight of their relationship caused public scrutiny considering the two were still in relationships with their spouses, whom they married just a month apart in 2010.

Robach is still legally married, though now believed to be separated from actor Andrew Shue. Holmes filed for divorce from his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig just weeks after news of his romance with Robach hit the headlines.