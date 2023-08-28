Bravo is being slammed with yet another allegation from a former network star.

Stephanie Hollman, 43, from the “Real Housewives of Dallas” franchise, recently revealed on her “Extra Dose of BS” podcast that she and her fellow housewives were allegedly overserved alcohol on empty stomachs to fuel the dramatic tension on the show.

READ MORE: Bravo Responds To Bethenny Frankel’s Allegations Reality Stars Are ‘Silenced’ With NDAs

Hollman shared that unbeknownst to producers, she would frequently dispose of alcohol while filming to avoid being “s**tfaced and starving.”

In a savvy tactic, the former Bravolebrity would often spit out shots and water down white wine to avoid the effects of intoxication.

READ MORE: Rachel Leviss Takes Aim At Andy Cohen For Pushing ‘Damaging’ Claims That She Was ‘Heavily Medicated’ During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

During one segment, the Oklahoma native, who shares two sons – Chance and Cruz – with her husband of 13 years, Travis, added that during a boat trip, she was not fed by producers until “1 a.m., maybe midnight,” causing the entire boat ride to be a blur.

However, Hollman stuck to her guns and often spent most of the series, which ran from 2016 to 2021, avoiding alcohol like the plague, explaining that she would “rather drink poop than be s**tfaced and starving on TV.”